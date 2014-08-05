WASHINGTON Johnson Outdoors Diving is recalling wristwatch-style dive computers because they can leak and stop working, creating a risk to divers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

The El Cajon, California, company is recalling its Scubapro Aladin2 wrist dive computer which monitors depth, dive time, decompression status and temperature, the commission said in a statement.

The company, a unit of Johnson Outdoors Inc, has received four reports that the dive computers leaked and stopped working. The device's failure can pose a risk of injury through decompression sickness.

No injuries have been reported. The company sold about 350 computers in the United States and about 40 in Canada, the statement said.

The devices were sold at Scubapro dealers from March 2014 through June 2014 for about $450. They were made in Indonesia.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Chris Reese)