WASHINGTON Innovage LLC is recalling about 300,000 children's lamps because they can short-circuit and catch fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

Innovage, of Foothill Ranch, California, is pulling its Discovery Kids Animated Marine and Safari Lamps because internal wires near the circuit board can cause short-circuiting and sparking, the CPSC said in a statement.

Innovage has received 11 reports of short-circuiting, including three reports of lamps catching fire. No injuries have been reported.

The lamps were made in China and feature rotating films with marine or safari scenes, the statement said.

The recalled lamps have both an 11-digit batch number that begins with either 584894 or 10128 and a model number of 1628626, 1642433, 1641522, 1641523, 1645729, or 1645853.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Beech)