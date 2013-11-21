WASHINGTON Angelcare Monitors Inc of Quebec is recalling 600,000 baby monitors after a sensor pad cord strangled two infants, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The company's Angelcare Movement and Sound Monitors with Sensor Pads are being voluntarily recalled to provide rigid cord covers for them, the agency said in a statement.

Used to detect movement, the sensor pad fits under a baby's mattress and a cord links it to a nursery monitoring unit. An infant can pull the cord into the crib and be strangled if it becomes wrapped around the neck, the statement said.

One child was reported strangled in 2004 in Salem, Oregon, and a second died in San Diego in 2011, it said. There have been two other reports of infants who became entangled in Angelcare monitor cords.

The monitors were sold at a number of retailers from 1999 to September 2013 for about $100 to $300, the CPSC said. The recall is being carried out in cooperation with Health Canada.

