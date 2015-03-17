Weekly jobless claims fall less than expected
WASHINGTON, March 30 - The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell less than expected last week, suggesting some loss of momentum in a labor market that continues to tighten.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury is concerned with maintaining high levels of capital market liquidity, but it doesn't think tighter regulations reduced liquidity enough to drive a sharp swing in financial markets last October, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said.
"We are concerned about making sure that we maintain the most liquid markets in the world," Lew told lawmakers on Tuesday. "I do think that it is a mistake to attribute to regulatory policy what happened on October 15."
(Reporting by Jason Lange)
WASHINGTON, March 30 - The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell less than expected last week, suggesting some loss of momentum in a labor market that continues to tighten.
NEW YORK Wall Street has tempered its expectations for sweeping U.S. tax cuts in the wake of President Donald Trump's stinging healthcare defeat, a move that could push investors to embrace cheaper global stocks after the heady U.S. rally of recent months.