U.S. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) departs at the end of a news conference in his office at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid on Monday was released from a Washington hospital following 3-1/2 hours of surgery to repair injuries to his eye and broken facial bones stemming from a New Year's Day accident.

A spokesman for the 75-year-old Nevada senator said the surgery was successful in removing a blood clot and additional blood from his right eye and repairing facial bones.

The spokesman said it was not yet known whether Reid would regain vision in his eye, which was damaged during an accident involving exercise equipment.

The spokesman said Reid will recuperate at home this week.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Dan Grebler)