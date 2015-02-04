The brother of U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid was arrested in Nevada this week on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and assaulting a police officer, a state police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Larry Reid, 73, was taken into custody on Monday about 25 miles (40 km) outside Las Vegas when his Lexus sport utility vehicle crossed a highway median, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Loy Hixson said.

A trooper who pulled Reid over was assaulted but did not require hospitalization, he said.

Reid was arrested on multiple charges, including driving under the influence, battery on a police officer and possession of a firearm by an intoxicated person, Hixson said.

Reid was booked into Clark County Detention Center and was freed on bail within 24 hours, according to jail records. His bail amount was not immediately clear, and he could not be reached by telephone to comment on the charges.

Kristen Orthman, a spokeswoman for 75-year-old Senator Harry Reid of Nevada, confirmed Larry Reid was his brother, but added that the incident was a "private matter."

The Senate minority leader returned to work in Washington this week after surgery on his eye and several broken facial bones sustained during an accident involving exercise equipment at his Nevada home on New Year's Day.

