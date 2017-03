LITTLE ROCK, Ark. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson on Thursday signed the state's revised religion act into law, minutes after it had been sent to him from the Republican-controlled statehouse.

Arkansas lawmakers easily approved changes to the state's Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which had met a nationwide storm of criticism because it was seen as allowing for discrimination against gays.

