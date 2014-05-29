DALLAS Two Republican gay rights groups said on Thursday they had been denied booths at the party's upcoming Texas convention after being told their sexuality runs counter to the party's views.

The Metroplex Republicans and the national Log Cabin Republicans said at a news conference in Fort Worth that state GOP leadership had denied them permission for the booths at the June 5-7 convention.

"It’s time that the Texas GOP's hypocritical policies and procedures are replaced by new ones that match the general opinion of Texan Republican voters," Log Cabin Republicans of Texas Chairman Jeffrey Davis said.

The Texas Republican Party did not respond to requests for comment.

The party platform states: "The practice of homosexuality tears at the fabric of society and contributes to the breakdown of the family unit. Homosexual behavior is contrary to the fundamental, unchanging truths that have been ordained by God, recognized by our country's founders, and shared by the majority of Texans."

The political spectrum for gay rights in the United States has been rapidly shifting as courts across the country strike down state bans on same-sex marriage, with 19 states legalizing gay marriage.

Major urban areas in Texas have thriving homosexual gay and lesbian communities with voters in Houston electing as mayor an openly lesbian candidate and Dallas County voters electing a lesbian as sheriff.

(Writing by Jon Herskovitz)