Consumers turned out in droves to shop on Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year, looking for bargains. Many struck a cautious note about their finances, with company executives saying things are still difficult for customers.

SHOPPERS:

Paula Taero, 58, housekeeper from Queens, New York, shopping at a KMart, on why she will shop mostly for herself this year:

"Santa will buy for others. I don't have so much money this year."

James McBreaty, 32, paralegal, from Melville, New York, at a Toys R Us:

"We've learned our lesson about spending without thinking so it had to become an 'every-dollar-counts' kind of thing this year."

Desiree Schoolfield, 49, public servant, from Queens, on benefits of earlier store hours:

"When I did Black Friday at Target (in a prior year), I stood in line from 12:30 to 6 o'clock in the morning. I don't have to do that this year."

Noela Ashu, 16, a student at a mall in Hyattsville, Maryland:

"It seems like everybody has the same styles so I am looking for better prices."

Shawn Elzia, 33, Brooklyn, New York, teacher at Macy's in Jersey City, New Jersey:

"I did not expect such deals. It's slashed down to the bones."

EXECUTIVES:

Terry Lundgren, CEO, Macy's Inc:

"The customer is clearly looking for value, that is something that is going to be with this consumer for a long, long time."

Mike Thielmann, group executive vice president at J.C. Penney Co Inc:

"Americans are still worried about jobs, still worried about the economy, they're still worried about debt of the country ... I don't think you can take for granted that they've got more money in their pocket or they're interested in buying this year or you can take your prices up. I don't think our economy or the consumer confidence is there yet."

Jamie Brooks, SVP retail services for Sears Holdings, on post-Black Friday momentum:

"We have put together an entire promotional program for the whole season. So we don't shoot all our bullets on the day after Thanksgiving."

