AUSTIN, Texas A Texas taxidermist faces up to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to participating in the illegal sales of rhino horns, prosecutors said on Friday.

John Brommel will be sentenced on June 3 for his part in the sale of horns from black rhinos, an endangered species whose horn shipments are subject to U.S. and international regulations.

Rhino populations in South Africa, home to almost all the rhinos in the world, and other southern African nations, have been targeted by poachers who kill the animals for their horns, which are sold in Asia as a traditional medicine and in decorative carvings.

More than 1,200 rhinos were killed in 2014 in South Africa last year, according to its environment ministry. There are about 25,000 rhinos in Africa.

The horn sells at street prices higher than gold in Vietnam where a belief, which has no basis in science, has grown in the past few years that it can cure cancer.

