Authorities in Rhode Island arrested two men suspected of murder and the kidnapping of a 2-year-old boy, who police later found unharmed on a street in Providence, police said on Sunday.

Malcolm Crowell, 22, is suspected of abducting Isaih Perez from a house in Johnston, Rhode Island, outside of Providence, where two people were killed before dawn, Johnston Deputy Police Chief Daniel Parrillo said.

Crowell was arrested on Sunday about 20 miles away by police in Fall River, Massachusetts, Parrillo said. Daniel Rodriguez, 23, was also in custody, he added.

Police found the toddler "walking around unattended" with no apparent injuries, Parrillo said. The boy was transported to an area hospital for treatment and will be cared for by relatives.

"We have not identified the (murder) victims yet, so we really don't know how the victims, the suspects and the child are all connected," Parrillo said.

Parrillo said one or both of the suspects would likely be charged with kidnapping and murder late on Sunday or Monday.

