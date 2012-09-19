Consumer Reports is urging U.S. limits for arsenic in rice after tests of more than 60 popular products -- from Kellogg's Rice Krispies to Gerber infant cereal -- showed that most contained some level of inorganic arsenic, a known human carcinogen.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is conducting its own review of arsenic in rice in order to make a recommendation.

Until then, Consumer Reports suggested the following ways for Americans to cut back on how much rice they eat to lower their exposure to harmful levels of arsenic based on consumption over a lifetime:

FOR CHILDREN:

*Infant cereal, 1 serving per day (about 3/4 cup uncooked)

*Cold cereal, 1-1/2 servings per week (1 cup per serving)

*Rice drinks, not recommended for children

*Rice, 1-1/4 servings per week (1/4 cup per serving uncooked)

*Rice crackers, 8-9 per day

*Rice cakes, 1-3 per week

FOR ADULTS:

*Hot cereal, 2-1/2 servings per week

*Cold cereal, 3 servings per week

*Rice drinks, 1/2 serving per day (1 cup per serving)

*Rice, 2 servings per week

*Rice crackers, 16-18 crackers per day

*Rice cakes, 2-1/3 servings per week (1-3 cakes per serving)

OTHER RECOMMENDATIONS TO CUT ARSENIC INTAKE RISK:

*Rinse rice thoroughly before cooking and use 6 cups of water to cook 1 cup of rice, draining excess water after cooking

*Try alternative grains such as wheat, oats, quinoa and millet

*Clean vegetables thoroughly, especially potato skins. Limit intake of apple juice and grape juice

