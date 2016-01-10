A suspect in a series of jewelry store robberies across the U.S. Southeast was arrested on Friday after law enforcement authorities fielded multiple tips from the public, the FBI said on Saturday.

Abigail Lee Kemp, 24, was taken into custody without incident in Smyrna, Georgia, by agents from the FBI's Atlanta Division assisting the bureau's Jacksonville, Florida, office with the investigation.

A second individual accompanying Kemp at the time of her arrest was also in custody, the FBI said in a statement. It declined to identify the person pending further investigation.

Video footage from security cameras showing a woman wearing workout clothing stealing jewelry at several stores was shown this week by national news networks.

Kemp and an unidentified man may be behind the thefts of watches and diamonds worth millions of dollars at several stores in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee during the last 10 months, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution newspaper.

Federal authorities told the newspaper that a woman and man typically forced jewelry store employees at gunpoint into a back room, where they were tied up. The suspects then opened display cases and dumped expensive merchandise into a shopping bag before fleeing the store, the paper said.

