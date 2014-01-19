Retired U.S. basketball star Dennis Rodman is surrounded by journalists upon his arrival from North Korea's Pyongyang at Beijing Capital International Airport in this file photo taken January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

Retired basketball star Dennis Rodman has checked himself into an alcohol treatment program, his spokesman said Saturday, just days after returning to the United States from North Korea, where he ignited a furor over comments he made about an American citizen held prisoner there.

Rodman voluntarily entered an alcohol rehabilitation facility several days ago, according to agent Darren Prince. The location of the facility was not disclosed.

Rodman returned to the United States this week after a trip to North Korea where he attended the birthday party of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Earlier this month, Rodman apologized for comments in which he suggested Kenneth Bae, an American missionary imprisoned by Pyongyang, had himself to blame for the arrest.

"It had been a very stressful day," Rodman said earlier this month. "My dreams of basketball diplomacy were quickly falling apart. I had been drinking. It's not an excuse but by time the interview happened I was upset. I was overwhelmed."

