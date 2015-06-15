LOS ANGELES A 10-year-old girl who became unconscious while riding a roller coaster at the Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park north of Los Angeles on Friday has died, the county coroner's office said on Monday.

As of Monday morning, no autopsy had yet been performed on the body of the youngster, Jasmine Martinez, and it was not known whether the ride had anything to do with how she died, said Ed Winter, assistant chief medical examiner for Los Angeles County.

It also remained to be determined whether the girl had a pre-existing health condition that might have been a factor.

The girl was found to be unconscious but still breathing at the end of a late-afternoon ride on Friday on a roller coaster called the Revolution, and was rushed from the park in Valencia, California, to a hospital about 20 miles away in Los Angeles.

She was later transferred to a second Los Angeles hospital where she died on Saturday, Winter said.

The coroner's official said he had no information about who the girl had been with at the time. But the City News Service reported the child was accompanied by one of her parents when she was initially flown by helicopter from the park.

Park officials were not immediately available for comment.

The Revolution, one of 18 thrill rides operated at Magic Mountain, is billed as the world's first roller coaster to feature a full vertical loop - 90 feet tall - and runs at speeds of up to 55 miles per hour.

In 2001, a woman died after riding another roller coaster at the park, leading to an autopsy that found she had suffered from the rupture of a pre-existing brain aneurysm, and that "stress and strain" from the ride was "probably a factor" in causing the weakened blood vessel to burst.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)