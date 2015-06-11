Private funeral held for singer George Michael in London
LONDON Best-selling British superstar singer George Michael was buried in London on Wednesday in a private funeral some three months after his death on Christmas Day, his publicist said.
Rapper Rick Ross was arrested on Wednesday in Georgia for marijuana possession, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
The 39-year-old Ross, whose legal name is William Leonard Roberts II, was pulled over at around 4 p.m. on Highway 279 in Georgia for a window tint violation, according to an official with the sheriff's office, who declined to be named.
Deputies went to his car, smelled marijuana, and after searching the vehicle placed Ross under arrest for possession, the officer said. As of 11 p.m., he was still in Fayette County Jail, the official said.
Fayette County is part of the Atlanta metropolitan area.
A representative for Ross was not immediately available for comment. Ross has previously been arrested for marijuana possession, according to media reports.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Robert Birsel)
LONDON Best-selling British superstar singer George Michael was buried in London on Wednesday in a private funeral some three months after his death on Christmas Day, his publicist said.
Mother-daughter-mother actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died in December just a day apart, were remembered by fans and friends on Saturday at a public memorial service in the Hollywood Hills, where they were laid to rest side-by-side in January.