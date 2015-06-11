Rapper Rick Ross performs during an official weigh-in for Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. and Marcos Maidana of Argentina ahead of their welterweight boxing match at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Rapper Rick Ross was arrested on Wednesday in Georgia for marijuana possession, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

The 39-year-old Ross, whose legal name is William Leonard Roberts II, was pulled over at around 4 p.m. on Highway 279 in Georgia for a window tint violation, according to an official with the sheriff's office, who declined to be named.

Deputies went to his car, smelled marijuana, and after searching the vehicle placed Ross under arrest for possession, the officer said. As of 11 p.m., he was still in Fayette County Jail, the official said.

Fayette County is part of the Atlanta metropolitan area.

A representative for Ross was not immediately available for comment. Ross has previously been arrested for marijuana possession, according to media reports.

