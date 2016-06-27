EMERSON, Arkansas - With the aim of winning a $500 prize and just having fun, men and women grabbed the handlebars of garden tillers and dashed to the finish line in the World Championship Rotary Tiller Race on Saturday.

The race, which began as part of the PurpleHull Pea Festival in 1990, has become the highlight of the event. Competitors try to make it across the 200-foot (61-meter) dirt course in the fastest time without falling down.

"It's fun, there's nothing like it," said racer Westley Houldridge when asked why he competes.

Trevor Ridling won the men's championship and Courtney Davis captured the women's title.