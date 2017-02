WASHINGTON Demonstrations staged in Moscow and across Russia over the weekend were a good sign for democracy in that country because the Russian government allowed them to go ahead, the White House said on Monday.

"The demonstrations that occurred in Moscow and in many other Russian cities last Saturday represent a very positive sign to all those who support the democratic process," White House press secretary Jay Carney told reporters. "Russian government authorities allowed the demonstrations to take place, and refrained from interfering in them," he said.

(Reporting by Alister Bull and Caren Bohan; editing by Anthony Boadle)