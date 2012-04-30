A member of the U.S. Coast Guard reaches for a piece of flotsam during their search for the lone missing crew member of the yacht Aegean off the California coast in this April 29, 2012 frame grab from video. The Aegean went missing April 28, 2012 during the Newport to... REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout

FAIRFAX, California The Coast Guard has recovered the body of a sailor killed in a racing accident this month off the coast of San Francisco, the San Francisco Medical Examiner's office said on Sunday.

Twenty-five-year-old Jordan Fromm's body was found on the Farallon Islands, Christopher Wirowek of the San Francisco Medical Examiner's office said.

Coast Guard spokesman Mike Lutz said a biologist working on the islands spotted Fromm's body on Thursday.

On April 14, a powerful wave threw Fromm and his crewmates overboard while the 38-foot (11.6-meter) vessel raced around the rocky islands, which are located about 28 miles off the coast of San Francisco. Immediately after the accident, the Coast Guard recovered one body, but Fromm's and three others, had not been found.

The accident prompted the Coast Guard to suspend racing in the Pacific Ocean off San Francisco.

Fromm, who lived in Kentfield, California, was scheduled to graduate from Dominican University of California next month.

On Saturday, three sailors were killed and another was missing after a sailboat racing from California to Mexico collided with a larger ship on Saturday.

(Editing by Mary Slosson and Stacey Joyce)