SAN DIEGO A former mayor of San Diego, Maureen O'Connor, has agreed to repay over $2 million misappropriated from her late husband's charity to pay gambling debts and finance high-stakes gaming, prosecutors said on Thursday.

O'Connor, who was mayor between 1988 and 1992, had been married to Robert O. Peterson, the founder of the Jack in the Box fast food restaurant chain, and it was his charity that she took the money from, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California Laura Duffy said in a statement.

(Reporting by Marty Graham; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Gary Hill)