SAN DIEGO A third woman came forward on Wednesday to accuse embattled San Diego Mayor Bob Filner of making unwelcome sexual advances, telling a local television station that he tried to kiss her at a restaurant in 2009.

The woman's interview with local television station KPBS came the same day the mayor appointed a woman as his new chief of staff and a state agency said an investigation will be conducted based on an employment complaint against Filner.

It also follows a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Filner earlier this week by a former aide and comes amid calls by fellow Democrats for the 70-year-old politician to resign.

School psychologist Morgan Rose told KPBS she met with Filner in 2009, when he was a California congressman, to promote the work of America's Angel Campaign, a nonprofit she founded to help children.

Rose told the station Filner had asked for a private meeting at a San Diego-area restaurant and that after they sat down together he said, "Your eyes have bewitched me."

"And then the next thing I knew he got up from across the booth, he came over and sat next to me, pinning me into my side of the booth and wanted to kiss me," Rose told KPBS. "And I started to ask him, 'What would your wife say if she was sitting here?' And he just laughed this really odd laugh, as if that was the craziest thing he had ever heard."

Rose added that Filner "tried to move my face towards his to kiss me on the mouth."

A Filner spokeswoman did not return calls seeking comment. The former 10-term congressman, who was elected mayor of California's second-largest city last year, has faced mounting pressure to resign despite his vows to stay in office.

Jack Brandais, spokesman for the San Diego Unified School District, confirmed Rose works for the district as a psychologist but said he could not arrange an interview with Rose. There was no immediate response to an email sent to Rose's charity, America's Angel Campaign, seeking comment.

On Tuesday, KPBS aired an interview with former Filner aide Laura Fink, who said that he patted her on the behind at a public event in 2005 when she was employed by the then-congressman.

EMPLOYMENT COMPLAINT

An employment complaint against Filner in his role as San Diego mayor has been filed with the California Department of Fair Employment (DFEH) and Housing, the agency confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. The statement said DFEH could not provide more information about the complaint which it called "open and being investigated."

A separate complaint requesting a right to sue had also been filed, but that is not being investigated by DFEH because the complainant - whose name was not released - chose to pursue a lawsuit, the agency said.

In a sexual harassment lawsuit filed on Monday, Irene McCormack Jackson, who served as Filner's press secretary after he was elected mayor, accused Filner of asking her to "get naked."

She also accused him of once placing her in a virtual "head lock" - drawing her close with an arm gripped around her neck - while he suggested they get married.

McCormack Jackson was the first woman to publicly step forward to accuse Filner of inappropriate advances.

Calls for his resignation began on July 11, when former San Diego city councilwoman and fellow Democrat Donna Frye joined two attorneys in leveling allegations that at least one woman, who they did not name, had accused the mayor of harassing her.

Filner responded by acknowledging that he had "failed to fully respect the women who work for me and with me, and that at times I have intimidated them."

In recent days, a number of prominent local Democrats have publicly urged Filner to quit, including San Diego-area U.S. Representatives Susan Davis and Scott Peters and San Diego City Council President Todd Gloria.

Amid the scandal, Filner has pledged to continue governing and appointing new staff members.

Filner announced on Wednesday that he had appointed his legal adviser, Lee Burdick, to be his chief of staff. She replaces Vince Hall, who announced his resignation on Twitter a day after the first accusations of sexual harassment were made against Filner by Frye.

Separately, Filner had been scheduled to speak next month at a gathering of the National Women's Veterans Association but on Wednesday the group's spokeswoman, Donna Ontjes, said it will no longer host him. The group had originally planned to honor Filner with a lifetime achievement award for his work for members of the military.

(Additional reporting by Laila Kearney in San Francisco; Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Eric Walsh)