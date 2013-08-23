San Diego Mayor Bob Filner addresses a special meeting of the San Diego City Council after resigning as the city's mayor in San Diego, California August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

San Diego Mayor Bob Filner steps away from the podium after addressing a special meeting of the San Diego city council following his resignation as the city's mayor, in San Diego, California August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SAN DIEGO San Diego Mayor Bob Filner, facing a sexual harassment lawsuit and numerous allegations of inappropriate behavior toward women, said on Friday that he would resign in a speech before the City Council.

Addressing the council after members emerged from a closed meeting where they discussed a proposed settlement over how to handle the lawsuit by the mayor's former press secretary, Filner said his resignation would be effective August 30.

A Democratic former congressman elected last year to lead California's second-largest city, he had faced mounting pressure to step down over behavior toward women he has acknowledged was unsuitable.

While Filner, 70, pledged to resign, his speech to a room full of reporters, accompanied by occasional cheers from supporters, was also defiant at times as he described being forced out of office.

"My own personal failures were responsible," Filner said. "I'm sorry I let you down."

(Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Prudence Crowther)