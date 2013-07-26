San Diego mayor Bob Filner attends the ground breaking ceremony for improvements for the San Diego Trolley system in San Diego, California July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

SAN DIEGO Four more women, including a retired U.S. Navy admiral and a college dean, came forward on Thursday to publicly accuse San Diego Mayor Bob Filner of making unwanted sexual advances toward them, as local party leaders called on him to resign.

The latest allegations leveled at Filner during a group interview of the four women by public television station KPBS brought to seven the number of women who have come forth since earlier this week to accuse the 70-year-old Democrat and former congressman of sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, the San Diego County Democratic Party Central Committee voted 34-6 to approve a non-binding resolution calling on Filner to step down.

