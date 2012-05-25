The Second Mile charity founded by Jerry Sandusky, the former assistant football coach at the center of the Penn State University child sex abuse scandal, said on Friday it wants shut down because donations have dried up.

The non-profit group for underprivileged children, which Sandusky is accused of using to find victims he molested, filed court papers in Pennsylvania announcing its plan to go out of business and turn over programs to another charity.

"As a result of the Sandusky disclosures, donations to The Second Mile virtually ceased," said a petition filed by the organization in the Centre County Orphans Court.

Sandusky, 68, goes on trial next month on charges that he molested 10 boys over 15 years after meeting them through The Second Mile.

Sandusky founded the group in 1977 to help children develop leadership skills and self confidence through camps, fitness activities, academic tutoring and other programs.

The organization is now proposing to the court that those programs be taken over by the Arrow Child & Family Ministries, with the help of a $2 million infusion plus a $500,000 endowment, both from The Second Mile.

Dave Woodle, The Second Mile acting chief executive, said Second Mile now has slightly less than $6 million in assets. Once the cash is paid out to Arrow, the group intends to sell its remaining assets, worth an estimated $3 million.

That money would be donated to other charities, Woodle said.

When Sandusky's indictment was announced in November, Woodle said, donors told him, "I want the programs to continue, but I'm not sure I can support the organization."

He said Arrow intends to employ many Second Mile counselors who work with the children.

The Second Mile typically received between $1.5 million and $2 million in contributions from donors each year. But after Sandusky was indicted, those gifts stopped, Woodle said.

The Sandusky scandal also claimed the jobs of legendary football coach Joe Paterno and university president Graham Spanier, both of who were fired for failing to notify police about abuse complaints. Paterno died of lung cancer in January at age 85.

(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Xavier Briand)