Travelers were cleared from a terminal at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday after a "suspicious item" was found at a security checkpoint area, airport officials said on Twitter.

Police were removing the item from Terminal 2 and passengers in the area were being sent to a different boarding area, the Twitter feed said.

There were no reports of arrests or injuries. An airport spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

