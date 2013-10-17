SAN FRANCISCO An evacuation of San Francisco's Union Square, a plaza popular with tourists that is surrounded by upscale shops, was lifted after less than two hours on Thursday when a suspicious package was found to pose no threat, the police said.

Union Square and a one-block area around the public plaza was evacuated after a call reporting the suspicious package was received at 11:50 a.m. local time, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

The evacuation was lifted after the police bomb squad took the package into evidence, police spokesman Officer Gordon Shyy said. The object was not a hazardous device, he said.

(Reporting by Ronnie Cohen, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Leslie Adler)