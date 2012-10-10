Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin takes the stage to speak to the American Conservative Union's annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LOS ANGELES Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, who has recently been photographed looking slimmer, is working on a book about personal fitness, she told a celebrity magazine.

"Our family is writing a book on fitness and self-discipline focusing on where we get our energy and balance as we still eat our beloved homemade comfort foods!" Palin told People magazine in an article posted to its website on Tuesday.

Palin quickly became a top star in Republican circles after she was named as the Republican vice presidential candidate in 2008. She resigned as governor of Alaska in 2009 and went on to publish two books, the memoir "Going Rogue: An American Life" and "America by Heart: Reflections on Family, Faith and Flag."

Palin, who competed in Alaska beauty pageants in the 1980s, has been photographed recently looking thin, which sparked speculation in the media about her health.

After playing a prominent role in the 2010 mid-term elections by endorsing certain Republican candidates for Congress, Palin has been less visible in the current campaign season leading up to the November presidential election. Meanwhile, her daughter, Bristol, is back on television in the ABC show "Dancing with the Stars: All-Stars."

Attorneys for Palin did not return calls seeking comment on her plans for a fitness book. It was not clear if Palin or her family have a publisher lined up.

In the past, Palin has criticized first lady Michelle Obama's anti-obesity campaign, telling a talk radio show in 2010 the "Let's Move" program aimed at schools was government intrusion and that parents and families should decide for themselves what children eat.

Palin, 48, played on a championship high school basketball team in the 1980s and she has been an avid runner, completing a marathon in Anchorage in 2005 in under four hours. Her father, a retired teacher, is a former track-and-field coach.

Palin's husband, Todd, is a four-time champion of the Iron Dog, a 2,000-mile event in Alaska that is billed as the world's longest snowmobile race.

"We promise you what we do works and allows a fulfilling quality of life and sustenance anyone can enjoy," Palin told People about her fitness book project.

(Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles and Yereth Rosen in Alaska; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Cynthia Osterman)