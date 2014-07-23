Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin makes remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

JUNEAU Alaska Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican nominee for vice president, was issued a speeding citation in her hometown of Wasilla, court records showed on Wednesday.

The July 16 citation carries a potential fine of $154, and Palin has 30 days from the date of receiving the citation to respond to it, the records showed.

Police pulled Palin over while she was driving her black Toyota Tundra pickup bearing the license plate LOVUSA, the Alaska Dispatch News reported on Wednesday. It said the former governor was driving 63 miles per hour in a 45-mph speed zone while returning from a bikram hot yoga workout.

“I was thinking, I wasn’t speeding, I was qualifying,” Palin told the Dispatch News.

Wasilla Police spokesman Officer Rick Manrique declined to comment on the case, and an attorney for Palin could not be reached for comment.

Palin, since stepping down as governor of Alaska in 2009, has endorsed and campaigned for a number of conservative candidates for Congress.

Last year, she helped rally members of the conservative Tea Party movement in a failed effort to defund President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law.

