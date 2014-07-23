Selena Gomez reveals Instagram addiction, low self-esteem
NEW YORK Pop star Selena Gomez said she canceled her world tour last year and went to therapy because she was depressed, anxious and "my self-esteem was shot."
JUNEAU Alaska Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican nominee for vice president, was issued a speeding citation in her hometown of Wasilla, court records showed on Wednesday.
The July 16 citation carries a potential fine of $154, and Palin has 30 days from the date of receiving the citation to respond to it, the records showed.
Police pulled Palin over while she was driving her black Toyota Tundra pickup bearing the license plate LOVUSA, the Alaska Dispatch News reported on Wednesday. It said the former governor was driving 63 miles per hour in a 45-mph speed zone while returning from a bikram hot yoga workout.
“I was thinking, I wasn’t speeding, I was qualifying,” Palin told the Dispatch News.
Wasilla Police spokesman Officer Rick Manrique declined to comment on the case, and an attorney for Palin could not be reached for comment.
Palin, since stepping down as governor of Alaska in 2009, has endorsed and campaigned for a number of conservative candidates for Congress.
Last year, she helped rally members of the conservative Tea Party movement in a failed effort to defund President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law.
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Peter Cooney)
NEW YORK Pop star Selena Gomez said she canceled her world tour last year and went to therapy because she was depressed, anxious and "my self-esteem was shot."
LOS ANGELES An actor best known for his role in the "Power Rangers" children's television series who prosecutors said stabbed his roommate to death with a sword during an argument pleaded guilty on Thursday to manslaughter.
GENEVA U.N. refugee agency special envoy Angelina Jolie made an impassioned plea on Wednesday for internationalism in the face of wars driving people from their homes and a "rising tide of nationalism masquerading as patriotism".