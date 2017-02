WASHINGTON President Barack Obama hosted Saudi Arabia's foreign affairs minister, Prince Saud Al-Faisal, in the Oval Office on Tuesday to discuss key issues related to the Middle East, the White House said.

"The president and Prince Saud affirmed the strong partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia and discussed recent developments on key regional issues of mutual interest," it said in a statement. The meeting was not previously announced by the White House.

(Reporting by Laura MacInnis; Editing by Sandra Maler)