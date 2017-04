U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia received last rites from a Catholic priest at the Texas ranch where he died, Elizabeth O'Hara, a spokeswoman for the Diocese of El Paso, said on Saturday.

Rev. Mike Alcuino, who serves at a parish in Presidio County, Texas, administered last rites to the justice, O'Hara said.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Mary Milliken)