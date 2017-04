U.S. President Barack Obama pauses as he speaks about the death of Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia during a statement delivered in Rancho Mirage, California February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

RANCHO MIRAGE, California President Barack Obama said on Saturday he plans to fulfill his constitutional responsibility to nominate a Supreme Court justice to fill the vacancy left by the death of Antonin Scalia.

Obama paid tribute to Scalia's legacy on the bench in brief remarks to reporters, but did not give any indication about who he would nominate to replace him, saying the nomination would come in due time.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Paul Simao)