A security scare at a federal courthouse in San Diego over a suspicious metal device, which drew the bomb squad, turned out to be a false alarm caused by a discarded electronic sex toy, fire officials said on Friday.

Federal police on Thursday reported a suspicious object, sealed off the area as a precaution and alerted city authorities, said San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Lee Swanson.

When the bomb squad arrived, they suited up in vests and helmets and approached the object.

“It was oblong, egg-shaped, you could say, I think aluminum, with a cord coming out of it leading to a small plastic box that contained a battery,” Swanson said, adding that the squad quickly determined it was a sex toy, likely dropped in the area, and did not pose a threat.

“Usually when there's a suspicious object, it's maybe a suitcase of clothes or something else,” he said.

The incident was a first for Swanson, but was not unprecedented. Last year, police in the Denver suburb of Aurora, were called to a Wal-Mart over a man acting suspiciously in the parking lot, the Denver Post reported at the time. When a bomb-sniffing dog got a “hit” off the man's backpack, the bomb squad was called in to inspect the contents. It was filled with sex toys and lubricant.

(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Andrew Hay)