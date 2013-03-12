LOS ANGELES The Los Angeles Unified School District has agreed to a multimillion-dollar settlement with 58 current and former students at a school where an ex-teacher was accused of taking bondage-style photos of pupils, a lawyer for the district said on Tuesday.

The settlement would resolve nearly half of the 129 claims filed by former students of Miramonte Elementary School, District Attorney David Holmquist said. Dozens of claims filed by parents or guardians were not part of the settlement agreement, he said.

Holmquist declined to disclose the amount of the potential settlement, which must be approved by a Los Angeles judge, but said it totaled millions of dollars.

Mark Berndt, the first of two Miramonte former teachers accused of molesting students there, made headlines when he was charged in January of 2012 with 23 counts of lewd acts on children.

Berndt is accused of taking bondage-style photos of students, some with large, live "Madagascar-type cockroaches on their faces. In others, students were seen with spoons of semen held to their faces, according to authorities. He has pleaded not guilty.

In February of last year, then-Miramonte teacher Martin Springer was charged with three counts of lewd acts on a child. Springer also pleaded not guilty.

The accusations touched off protests by infuriated parents and prompted Los Angeles County school officials to temporarily replace the entire staff at Miramonte during an exhaustive investigation.

