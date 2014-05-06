PHOENIX A 16-year-old boy suspected of threatening to attack his school was arrested on Tuesday at his suburban Phoenix home, where officers found a possible explosive device and evacuated both his school and part of his apartment complex, police said.

The unidentified student at Chief Hill Academy in Chandler, Arizona is accused of making a threat via text message to another student, Chandler police spokesman Detective Seth Tyler said.

Tyler said the threat was made on Tuesday morning at the boy's school, which has about 200 children in grades 7 through 12, and was conceived as a "mass casualty type event."

"Upon arresting the suspect, a possible explosive device was located inside the apartment," Tyler said.

A bomb squad was called in from another police department to deal with the device, which Tyler declined to describe further.

The school was evacuated because police suspected there may be additional explosive devices there, Tyler said. Students and faculty were taken in buses to a nearby church.

