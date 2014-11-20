LOS ANGELES Police in Southern California have questioned a girl in connection with at least one threatening post made on social media application Yik Yak that led to a two-day closure of a high school in an affluent oceanside community, officials said.

The threats on the smartphone application were made on Monday against Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, just south of Los Angeles, prompting officials to briefly place the campus on lockdown that day and close it on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Manhattan Beach investigators identified the girl on Thursday and questioned her but did not take her into custody, police said in a statement.

The juvenile, whose name and age were not released, is not a student in the city's school district, and investigators were still looking into whether other people might have been involved in the series of Yik Yak posts, police said.

Mira Costa High School re-opened on Thursday, a school district representative said. The school's principal had told parents that students could expect an increased presence of security staff and police at the school.

Yik Yak acts like a local bulletin board for users to anonymously post statements that other people in their immediate geographic area can see.

Police said the Yik Yak post that prompted the lockdown on Monday read, "If you go to Costa you should watch out very closely at school today."

Another Yik Yak post made reference to school shootings, Manhattan Beach schools superintendent Michael Matthews said earlier this week.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Sandra Maler)