Media gather outside Freedom High School after the arrest of expelled student Jared Cano after a ploy by him to bomb Freedom High School was foiled in Tampa, Florida August 17, 2011. Florida police on Wednesday said they had uncovered a plot by the 17-year-old Cano to attack and cause mass casualties at his former school, Freedom High School, in Tampa after arresting him and discovering bomb-making material at his home. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Media gather outside Freedom High School after the arrest of expelled student Jared Cano after a ploy by him to bomb Freedom High School was foiled in Tampa, Florida August 17, 2011. Florida police on Wednesday said they had uncovered a plot by the 17-year-old Cano to attack and cause mass casualties at his former school, Freedom High School, in Tampa after arresting him and discovering bomb-making material at his home. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Freedom High School principal Chris Farkas talks with the media after the arrest of expelled student Jared Cano following a foiled ploy by him to bomb Freedom High School in Tampa, Florida August 17, 2011. Florida police on Wednesday said they had uncovered a plot by the 17-year-old Cano to attack and cause mass casualties at his former school, Freedom High School, in Tampa after arresting him and discovering bomb-making material at his home. REUTERS/Scott Audette

REUTERS/Cherie Diez-St. Petersburg Times/Handout FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. TAMPA OUT. USA TODAY OUT. HERNANDO OUT. CITRUS COUNTY CHRONICLE OUT. NO SALES NO MAGAZINES

Jared Cano reacts as he appears before judge Tracy Sheehan in the Hillsborough County, Florida Courthouse Annex August 17, 2011. Florida police on Wednesday said they had uncovered a plot by the 17-year-old Cano to attack and cause mass casualties at his former school, Freedom High School, in Orlando after arresting him and discovering bomb-making material at his home. REUTERS/Cherie Diez-St. Petersburg Times/Handout FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. TAMPA OUT. USA TODAY OUT. HERNANDO OUT. CITRUS COUNTY CHRONICLE OUT. NO SALES NO MAGAZINES

REUTERS/Cherie Diez-St. Petersburg Times/Handout FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. TAMPA OUT. USA TODAY OUT. HERNANDO OUT. CITRUS COUNTY CHRONICLE OUT. NO SALES NO MAGAZINES

Jared Cano (L) appears before judge Tracy Sheehan in the Hillsborough County, Florida Courthouse Annex August 17, 2011. Florida police on Wednesday said they had uncovered a plot by the 17-year-old Cano to attack and cause mass casualties at his former school, Freedom High School, in Orlando after arresting him and discovering bomb-making material at his home. REUTERS/Cherie Diez-St. Petersburg Times/Handout FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. TAMPA OUT. USA TODAY OUT. HERNANDO OUT. CITRUS COUNTY CHRONICLE OUT. NO SALES NO MAGAZINES

REUTERS/Cherie Diez-St. Petersburg Times/Handout FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. TAMPA OUT. USA TODAY OUT. HERNANDO OUT. CITRUS COUNTY CHRONICLE OUT. NO SALES NO MAGAZINES

Jared Cano (R) is led out of the courtroom after appearing before judge Tracy Sheehan in the Hillsborough County, Florida Courthouse Annex August 17, 2011. Florida police on Wednesday said they had uncovered a plot by the 17-year-old Cano to attack and cause mass casualties at his former school, Freedom High School, in Orlando after arresting him and discovering bomb-making material at his home. REUTERS/Cherie Diez-St. Petersburg Times/Handout FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. TAMPA OUT. USA TODAY OUT. HERNANDO OUT. CITRUS COUNTY CHRONICLE OUT. NO SALES NO MAGAZINES

TAMPA, Florida Florida police said on Wednesday they arrested a 17-year-old who had material to make pipe bombs at his home and had planned to attack and cause mass casualties at the Tampa high school that had expelled him.

"We were probably able to thwart a potentially catastrophic event the likes of which the city of Tampa has not seen and hopefully never will," Tampa Police Chief Jane Castor told a news conference.

Police named the suspect, who was detained and charged on Tuesday, as Jared Cano, 17, and said his target was Freedom High School in Hillsborough County.

Castor said Cano had hoped "to cause more casualties than were suffered at Columbine." In April 1999, two students at Columbine High School in Colorado killed 12 students and one teacher in one of the deadliest school massacres in U.S. history.

Tampa police, acting on an informant's tip, learned that Cano had planned his attack for the first day of classes next week, Castor said. Cano has been arrested in the past on various charges including burglary and carrying a concealed weapon, police said.

Police searched Cano's home and found pipe bomb material including fuel sources, shrapnel, plastic tubing and timing and fusing devices. They also found a journal with drawings of rooms in the school and statements apparently indicating his intention to carry out a deadly attack, authorities said.

"He was charged yesterday with threatening to throw, project, place or discharge a destructive device, possession of bomb-making materials and also cultivation of marijuana in his room, his house," Castro said.

Prosecutors said Cano had admitted he planned to discharge a bomb at Freedom High School when he was arrested. Cano had been expelled from the school, officials said.

A picture of Cano holding a machete is featured on his Facebook page, along with a quote that says "lessons not learned in blood are soon forgotten."

In his last posting on the page, on Tuesday morning, Cano said: "I just did the dumbest thing ever," but did not elaborate.

At a court hearing in Tampa on Wednesday morning Cano told the judge "I don't know what to say," according to local media reports. Cano was due to appear in court again for his arraignment on September 5.

(Reporting by Manuel Rueda; additional reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Pascal Fletcher and Will Dunham)