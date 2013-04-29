One boy was injured in a self-inflicted shooting on Monday in a classroom at a high school in Cincinnati, Ohio, and has been taken to a local hospital, police said.

Green Township Police Chief Bart West said the school was briefly put on lockdown after the student pulled out a gun and shot himself in a classroom early Monday. The lockdown has since been lifted.

"All the other students in the building are OK," West said during a televised news conference.

He said the student who shot himself was being taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He did not know the wounded student's condition.

It initially appeared that a second person might have been involved in the shooting at La Salle, an all-boys private college-preparation school in Cincinnati.

La Salle High School Director of Community Development Greg Tankersley said the building was secured quickly after the lockdown. Counselors are at the school to meet with students.

"We just ask that you keep this young man and his family in your prayers today," he said.

