PHILADELPHIA Two students were shot and wounded on Friday at a charter high school in northern Philadelphia, police said, in the latest of a string of school shootings that have helped fuel a national debate over gun laws.

A suspect was taken into custody, police said.

The students' injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to Philadelphia Police spokeswoman Christine O'Brien.

Local television station 6ABC reported that two 15-year-old students, one male and one female, had been shot in the school gymnasium.

On Twitter, Philadelphia police wrote, "A suspect is in custody."

Police also tweeted that the shooter was a student at the school. Earlier, they used Twitter to urge the suspected shooter to turn himself or herself in.

"SHOOTER - Turn yourself in. Get it over with now," they said.

The shooting took place at the Delaware Valley Charter High School at about 3:30 p.m., O'Brien said.

The wounded students were listed in stable condition at a local hospital, the television station said.

The incident follows a shooting on Tuesday at a New Mexico middle school, where a 12-year-old boy is accused of opening fire with a shotgun and seriously wounding two students.

In October, a 12-year-old boy in Sparks, Nevada, opened fire at his school, killing a teacher and wounding two students before killing himself.

The shootings come amid a contentious national debate on gun control that intensified after a young gunman killed 26 people at an elementary school in Connecticut in December 2012.

