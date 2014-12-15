Police in Oregon have arrested a teen believed to have been involved in a shooting outside an Oregon high school that wounded four people, including three teenagers, officials said on Sunday.

Marquel Dugas, 18, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Saturday on a probation violation, the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

His arrest followed that of Lonzo Murphy, 22, earlier on Saturday. Police are searching for a third man believed to have been involved in the shooting outside of Rosemary Anderson High School in north Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said in the news release Sunday.

Both Dugas and Murphy were apprehended by members of Portland's gang enforcement team.

Detectives have still not identified the third man sought in the incident, which began outside the school shortly after noon on Friday, the news release said.

Police also provided information on the condition of the shooting victims. Taylor Michelle Zimmers, 16, was doing better on Sunday, and doctors upgraded her condition to serious from critical, the police department said.

David Jackson-Liday, 20, was in fair condition, and one victim, 17-year-old Labraye Franklin, was released from the hospital on Saturday, police said.

In addition, a 17-year-old girl was treated and released after being grazed in the foot by a bullet, police said.

All the victims were affiliated in some way with Rosemary Anderson, a community-based alternative high school, and ran to the school following the shooting, where they received initial treatment as it was placed on lockdown, police said.

The school serves up to 190 "at-risk" students, according to the school's website, which says that many of the students are homeless or have been expelled from or have dropped out of Portland's public high schools.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, California; Editing by Leslie Adler)