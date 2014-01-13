HOUSTON A Houston-area school was evacuated on Monday after a possible explosive device was found near its premises, local TV broadcasters reported school officials as saying.

There have been no explosions and no injuries in the incident at Seven Lakes High School in Katy, a western suburb of Houston, reports said.

School officials have asked the bomb squad to investigate a suspicious backpack found just outside the school, broadcaster KTRK reported.

(Reporting by Andrea Lorenz and Erwin Seba in Houston; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)