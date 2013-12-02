CLEVELAND, Ohio A Toledo, Ohio student, armed with a pellet gun and holed up by himself at a high school was taken into custody on Monday after police used a non-lethal "bean bag" projectile to end a standoff, authorities said.

The 14-year-old Scott High School student displayed a pellet gun, but did not threaten anyone with it, Toledo Police Lieutenant Mark King said. King did not identify the student.

"It was a pellet gun, but it looked real," King said in a telephone interview.

"He had been holding a bag with the gun in it and became agitated and pulled the gun. That's when SWAT hit him with a non-lethal bean bag," King said.

Toledo Public Schools spokeswoman Patty Mazur said no shots were fired by the student and no injuries were reported in the incident that began at about 8:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT).

Mazur said the student would face disciplinary action. She did not confirm his age or identity. Classes were dismissed starting at midday and will resume Tuesday with counselors and extra security, she said.

King said the student was being held at Toledo Police headquarters and authorities had not determined a motive for his actions.

The school's security force was preparing for a practice lock down drill when the incident began, King said.

(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Scott Malone)