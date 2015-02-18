Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) poses with his son Patrick as they arrive for the British premiere of ''The Last Stand'', at Leicester Square in London January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LOS ANGELES The eldest son of California's ex-governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver was struck in his car in Los Angeles during a confrontation with another driver, but was not hurt, police said on Tuesday.

The bizarre incident involving Patrick Schwarzenegger, 21, a model who is dating singer Miley Cyrus, occurred on Feb. 10 in the San Fernando Valley section of the city and was first reported by celebrity media on Tuesday.

A man behind the wheel of another car threw what appeared to be water out of the window, striking Schwarzenegger's vehicle, and then drove off, said Los Angeles police spokeswoman Officer Rosario Herrera.

Schwarzenegger then drove after the man, and when the other driver did a U-turn Schwarzenegger did the same and continued his chase, police said.

Later, Schwarzenegger decided to stop following the other driver and began making another U-turn, Herrera said. At that point, the other driver turned around and struck the left rear side of Schwarzenegger's car and then drove off, she said.

Schwarzenegger was unhurt, and he called police to report the incident, Herrera said. It was unclear what might have motivated the other driver to hurl water toward Schwarzenegger at the beginning of the incident, she said.

Miley Cyrus was not in the car with Schwarzenegger during the chase and collision, police said.

Patrick Schwarzenegger's manager could not immediately be reached for comment.

He is one of four children of Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor and former bodybuilder who from 2003 to 2011 served as California's governor, and Maria Shriver. After Arnold Schwarzenegger admitted to fathering a child out of wedlock, Shriver filed for divorce from him in 2011.

