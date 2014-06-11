The family of a Wall Street Journal reporter who disappeared five months ago while taking a walk near his New Jersey home is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his return, a family spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

David Bird, a 55-year-old energy markets reporter at the Journal, published by News Corp, was last seen Jan. 11 at his home in Long Hill Township.

The search for Bird in nearby woods and bodies of water was postponed a few weeks after his disappearance due to harsh winter weather, but resumed in March, said family friend and spokeswoman Carolyn Buscarino.

"There's no evidence that David was a victim of foul play but there's also no evidence he wasn't," Buscarino said, adding that the reward was being offered to encourage witnesses to come forward with information "that will help end the family's agony of uncertainty."

Bird was last seen wearing a red jacket with yellow zippers and had left his cell phone behind. A Boy Scout leader and marathon runner with two teenage children, Bird had worked for Dow Jones for over 20 years.

Witnesses are encouraged to call the Long Hill Township Police at 908-647-1800.

Dow Jones contributed to the award, but could not disclose the amount, according to a spokeswoman.

Bird has had a liver transplant, police said, and is believed to be without the medicine he needs to take regularly.

