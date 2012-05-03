He was nicknamed "Tasmanian Devil" for his aggression, energy and intensity on the gridiron in an NFL career that spanned 20 years and led to 12 successive Pro Bowl selections, while off the field, Junior Seau was a champion of children's causes.

On Wednesday, former San Diego Chargers linebacker Seau was found dead at his southern California home from a gunshot wound to the chest in an apparent suicide, police said. He was 43.

"It is incredibly tragic and sad," NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told Reuters in an e-mail. "Our prayers are with Junior's family."

The NFL's San Diego team said in a statement: "Everyone at the Chargers is in complete shock and disbelief right now."

Born Tiaina Seau Jr., the great-grandson of a village chief in Pago Pago grew up poor in San Diego after living his early childhood years in American Samoa, and used his sublime athletic skills to make a name for himself.

After competing in football, basketball and track and field at Oceanside High School in California, Seau went on to the University of Southern California, where he became a highly sought after prospect by National Football League (NFL) teams.

His hometown San Diego Chargers took him in the first round of the 1990 NFL draft with the fifth overall pick and he quickly established himself as one of the most tenacious, hard-hitting linebackers in the game.

Seau earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 1992 and was a fixture on the list of premier players for the next dozen seasons. He went on to finish his career with the Miami Dolphins (2003-2005) and New England Patriots (2006-2009).

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 250-lb Seau, a picture of determination, poised to read and react with bone-jarring hits to opposing running backs and receivers, helped San Diego to their only Super Bowl appearance in the 1994 season, and played in the Super Bowl with the Patriots for the 2007 title.

"(Seau) achieved a level of success on the field that is unparalleled and his off-the-field service accomplishments are beyond admirable," NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith said in a statement.

"The (1990s) All-Decade Team linebacker's career spanned an incredible 20 seasons, and Junior Seau's determination and passion for the game will always be remembered in the hearts and minds of the fans. The NFLPA player family today joins with the Seau family to mourn a brother lost too soon."

CHAMPION FOR CHILDREN

On the home front, Seau was divorced and left behind three children, daughter Sydney Beau and sons Jake Ryan and Hunter Tiaina.

The linebacker showed his love for children by starting the Junior Seau Foundation in 1992, dedicated to help empowering young people through the support of child abuse prevention, drug and alcohol awareness, recreational opportunities and educational programs.

Since its inception, the foundation has distributed nearly $4 million to organizations providing services to children and young adults, including more than $800,000 in scholarships distributed through the Scholars of Excellence program.

"He was a local hero -- he certainly gave back to the community and to the youth through his Junior Seau Foundation," Oceanside Mayor Jim Wood told the North County Times. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

His love for football made it hard for Seau to walk away from the game.

Seau announced his retirement at an emotional news conference on August 14, 2006, after signing a one-day contract with the Chargers so he could retire with his hometown team.

Four days later, Seau returned to football, signing with the New England Patriots, and later that season played in another Super Bowl although a New York Giants' upset victory once again denied him the championship ring.

Life after football was stormy for Seau.

In October 2010, Seau survived a 100-foot plunge down a seaside cliff in his SUV, hours after he was arrested for investigation of domestic violence at the Oceanside home he shared with his girlfriend.

There was no evidence of drugs or alcohol involved in the crash and Seau, who had only minor injuries, told authorities he fell asleep while driving.

Chargers president Dean Spanos called Seau an icon.

"I can't put into words how I'm feeling right now. I'm shocked and devastated," Spanos said in a statement. "Junior was my friend. We all lost a friend today. Junior was an icon in our community.

"He transcended the game. He wasn't just a football player, he was so much more. He was loved by everyone in our family, our organization and throughout the NFL."

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)