A SeaWorld San Diego elevator ride with dozens aboard was stuck some 220 feet (67 meters) above ground for four hours on Sunday after a power failure, fire officials said.

A 17-year-old boy suffering from anxiety and hyperventilation was taken to a hospital after park workers lowered the SkyTower ride and evacuated the passengers.

"We were there standing by in case we were needed but we weren't," said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Lee Swanson.

The passengers, who disembarked the ride at about 7:30 p.m. PDT, were never in danger, Swanson said.

Some 46 customers and two staff members were stuck on the ride, with the two workers giving the marooned passengers water and snacks, according to media reports citing a statement issued by the park.

"We greatly appreciate the patience of our guests, and they received return admission and other park amenities," park spokesman David Koontz said in a statement, according to U-T San Diego, a local newspaper.

The cause of the power outage was under investigation, Koontz added.

SeaWorld officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Bill Trott)