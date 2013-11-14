WASHINGTON Two U.S. Secret Service supervisors have been reassigned over conduct deemed inappropriate, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of embarrassments for the agency responsible for guarding the president and his family.

A spokesman said the agency would have no comment on the report.

The Post reported that a senior supervisor at the service this spring caused a disruption at the upscale Hay-Adams Hotel a stone's throw from the White House. The agent was allegedly found attempting to re-enter a woman's room after leaving behind a bullet from his service weapon, the Post reported, citing four people who have been briefed on the case.

That agent and another supervisor were reportedly found in an investigation to have sent sexually suggestive emails to a female subordinate, the paper reported.

The senior supervisor was removed from his position and the other supervisor was moved off his detail to a separate part of the division, according to the paper.

The service's straight-laced reputation was damaged when agents were embroiled in a prostitution scandal stemming from an incident in Cartagena, Colombia. The agency named a female director, Julia Pierson, in March.

A report on the agency's culture that was commissioned in the wake of the Cartagena affair is due to be made public in coming weeks.

