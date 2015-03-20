WASHINGTON The Obama administration moved on Friday to shore up management of the scandal-hit U.S. Secret Service, the agency charged with protecting the president, by filling the vacant deputy director job and creating a new senior administrative post.

The moves announced by Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy come as the agency has staggered through a series of controversies involving worrisome security lapses and the conduct of individual agents.

Johnson said in a statement that Secret Service veteran Craig Magaw would become the agency's deputy director. Johnson also said the agency would have the new position of a chief operating officer who "will serve as the principal administrator and be responsible for planning and directing all business and program activities."

"As recent events have clearly shown, there is more to be done to promote operational excellence and public trust in the Secret Service. However, change does not happen overnight," Johnson said.

Magaw has held a variety of positions in the Secret Service, including as a member of the Presidential Protective Division. In a statement, Clancy said Magaw has a "stellar reputation" and is "well respected within the Secret Service."

Clancy pledged on Thursday to get tough on his agency for keeping quiet about officers allegedly driving drunk on White House grounds.

On March 4, two Secret Service officers drove past barricades at the White House and into an area locked down because of a suspicious package. Clancy said he only learned of the incident five days later, through an anonymous email.

A.T. Smith departed in February as deputy director, responsible for daily operations, including 6,500 employees. The Secret Service removed four senior officials while another opted to retire in January as it carried out a major house-cleaning within top management.

The agency was criticized as being too insular by an independent panel appointed after an incident in which a knife-carrying man jumped a fence and ran into the White House last September in one of the worst security breaches since President Barack Obama took office in 2009.

That incident prompted former Director Julia Pierson to resign. She had been director for two years, named to the top job after agents were accused of hiring prostitutes during a 2012 trip to Colombia.

The Secret Service is responsible for protecting the president, his family and other officials, as well as fighting financial crime.

(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Eric Beech)