Lee Robert Moore is pictured in this undated booking photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice. Moore, a U.S. Secret Service officer assigned to the White House, was arrested this week after he sent naked pictures of himself to someone he thought was a 14-year-old... REUTERS/Delaware Department of Justice/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON A federal grand jury has indicted a U.S. Secret Service officer who allegedly sent naked pictures of himself to an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The suspect, Lee Robert Moore, 37, was indicted on one count of attempting to send obscene material to a minor, the department said in a statement.

Moore, a resident of Church Hill, Maryland, was assigned to the White House at the time of his arrest in early November and has remained in custody since that time, the department said.

He allegedly communicated with the undercover officer several times over a two-month period, including while he was at work, and sent several messages that were "sexual in nature," according to the indictment.

Prosecutors said previously that Moore had communicated with as many as 30 teenage girls, which he believed were minors, from home and the White House for about a year.

