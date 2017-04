WASHINGTON A Maryland man has been indicted for his alleged support of the Somalia-based Islamic militant group al Shabaab, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

Maalik Alim Jones, 31, "was charged with providing material support to al Shabaab and receiving training from the terrorist organization,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Carlin said in a statement released by the department.

