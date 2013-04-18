WASHINGTON The FBI said it arrested on Wednesday Paul Kevin Curtis of Corinth, Mississippi, in connection with ricin letters sent to U.S. officials, including President Barack Obama.

Curtis is "believed to be responsible for the mailings of the three letters sent through the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which contained a granular substance that preliminarily tested positive for ricin," the FBI said.

The letters were addressed to a U.S. senator, the White House and a Mississippi justice official, the FBI said.

(Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Sandra Maler)